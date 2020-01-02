Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta rang in 2020 together, see photos attached

Vishnu Vishal celebrated New Year with girlfriend Jwala Gutta. Vishnu Vishal celebrated New Year with girlfriend Jwala Gutta.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta rang in 2020 together. The couple shared photos from their celebrations on social media and wished their many followers a happy new year.

In the first photo shared on Twitter by Gutta, the couple twinned in black. The badminton player captioned the photo, “Happy new year from us. @TheVishnuVishal.”

Another photo had the couple getting all mushy. Along with photo, Jwala Gutta wrote, “My baby. happy new year @TheVishnuVishal.”

Vishnu Vishal also shared a photo of him kissing his ladylove on New Year’s eve. “Happy 2020,” he wrote.

Vishnu Vishal is best known for films like Ratsasan, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Neerparavai. He has also bankrolled Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Katha Nayagan and Silukkuvarupatti Singam. In 2020, Vishnu will be seen in Jagajaala Killadi and F. I. R.

Jwala Gutta is an Arjuna awardee who recently launched her own Badminton academy in Hyderabad.

