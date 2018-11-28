Vishnuu Vishal denies marriage rumours

Tamil actor Vishnuu Vishal in November announced his separation from wife Rajini Natraj on his Twitter handle. A few days later, rumours of Vishnuu dating his Ratsasan co-actor Amala Paul started doing the rounds on social media. There were also reports of the two actors, who share a good onscreen as well as off-screen camaraderie, tying the knot soon. But the actor has put all rumours to rest with his latest tweet.

“Wat a stupid news..plz b responsible ..we r humans too n v hav lives n family..just dnt write anything for d sake of it..🙏,” tweeted Vishal while reacting on a report which suggested he is getting married to Amala soon. Amala and director Vijay got divorced in February 2017.

On the work front, Vishnuu Vishal is gearing up for the release of his next, Silukkuvarpatti Singam. Amala Paul has films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadai and Aadujeevitham in her kitty.