Vishal starrer Ayogya postponed

Vishal’s first release of the year Ayogya, which was slated to hit screens today, has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”.

Vishal, who seemed disheartened by the development, tweeted, “As I wait. For my hardwork called #ayogya to release. I did my best.more than an actor.as always. I groomed my child since it came on my lap.BUT.not enuf??? #gajjnimohamed. My time will come. I continue my journey Gb.”

Directed by Venkat Mohan and produced by B Madhu, Ayogya also stars Raashi Khanna, R Parthiepan, Sonia Aggarwal, S. Ravikumar, Devadarshini and Yogi Babu among others.

Ayogya is the official Tamil remake of hit Telugu film Temper, starring Junior NTR. Vishal plays Karna, a morally corrupt cop, in the film. How Karna changes his corrupt ways after a heinous rape incident forms the crux of the film.

Temper was also remade in Hindi as Simmba. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the Rohit Shetty directorial grossed over Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, Kee and 100 will be hitting the screens today. Jiiva plays the lead role in Kee, written and directed by debutant Kalees. The movie revolves around cyberbullying and will address issues like dangerous online games. Kee also stars Nikita Gilrani, RJ Balaji, Rajendra Prasad, Suhasini, Manobala and Govind Padmasoorya among others.

100 stars Atharvaa and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. Written and directed by Sam Anton, the film will see Atharvaa playing a cop.