It’s official: Vishal to tie the knot with Anisha Alla

Putting all rumors to rest, Anisha Alla on Tuesday made her relationship with actor Vishal public with an Instagram post. The long post by Anisha suggests that they have been seeing each other for a long time and are also set to enter wedlock soon.

Anisha has appreciated Vishal for everything he has done for her so far, saying that she will soon ‘be on a new journey.’

“I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value (sic),” read a part of Anisha’s post.

Anisha is the daughter of Hyderabad-based businessman Vijay Reddy and Padmaja. She has also appeared in films like Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy. Her Instagram profile says that she loves dogs and hiking.

The announcement comes just days after Vishal lashed out at reports speculating about his relationship with Anisha. “Wondering how certain articles can carry wrong news and wrong details about my marriage.pls rectify. Not fair. This is my personal life and will be more than happy to announce all details about my marriage officially and happily Soooooon. God bless (sic),” he had tweeted.

It is worth noting that Vishal had vowed not to get married until the Nadigar Sangam building was complete. The construction is nearing completion.