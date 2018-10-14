Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Vishal ‘stands with Chinmayi and Tanushree Dutta;’ actor to form a committee to ‘protect’ female artists

Actor Vishal has announced to form a committee in order to look into all the sexual harassment cases that have emerged in the film industry during the ongoing #MeToo campaign.

Published: October 14, 2018

vishal on me too campaign Vishal lends support to Chinmayi Sripaada and others who shared their sexual harassment stories through #MeToo campaign.

Tamil Film Producers Council president and actor Vishal has lent his support to women, including Chinmayi Sripaada and Tanushree Dutta, who have spoken about their alleged harassment. The actor took to Twitter and wrote that he would be setting up a committee to look into all the sexual harassment cases. He wrote, “It’s time, Women in our industry speak up & I wil stand by them. Wil form a committee to protect them I totally respect @Chinmayi #TanuShreDuta & others. Women should inform us as soon as such incidents happen. @Amala_ams informed 1 such incident & we helped her. #MeToo #TimesUp”

While Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her ten years ago on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, Chinmayi Sripaada spoke about the alleged sexual harassment she faced by musician Vairamuthu.

The actor had earlier said in an interview with IANS that his celebrity status is a tool for social improvement.

“I see no point in being popular if you don’t use your voice to bring political change. There are lots of positive changes happening in Tamil Nadu politics. I am a part of that change. I don’t believe in standing in a corner and clapping. I will always be a player, not a spectator,” Vishal had said.

