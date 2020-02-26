Vishal to make his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2?

Vishal is also producing Thupparivaalan 2. Vishal is also producing Thupparivaalan 2.

Reports suggest that Mysskin has walked out of Thupparivaalan 2, following the rift he had with Vishal. Hearsay is that Mysskin needed an extra Rs 40 crore to shoot the final schedule. Apparently, this didn’t go down well with Vishal, who is also producing the project.

Additionally, a report published in the Times of India stated, “Mysskin had started location hunting in London in August 2019 and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. The team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money. They shot in London till December 11 and returned to India, after spending about Rs 12 crore for that schedule.”

Sources hint that Vishal is open to directing the rest of the portions himself, since Mysskin is not involved in the project anymore.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Mysskin demanded a huge sum of money, which is not possible to raise at this point.” However, there is no official word from the team if Vishal was directing the remaining scenes.

The Times of India report had carried Mysskin’s response, which was peppered with sarcasm.

Mysskin added, “I have finished 50 per cent of the film in Rs 100 crore. I have asked for another Rs 100 crore for the rest of the film. For the climax portion alone, which will feature a scene of Vishal jumping from a satellite, I want an additional Rs 100 crore. So yes, I have asked for Rs 400 crore.”

Thupparivaalan 2 stars Lovely Singh, Gautami Tadimalla, Rahman and Nassar in key roles. A sequel to Thupparivaalan, the film is an investigative drama with Sherlock Holmes-style narrative.

Thupparivaalan 2 will see Prasanna and Vishal reprise their roles as Manohar and Kaniyan Poongundran. The film went on floors in London last year. Further, it was confirmed Mysskin would be seen in an extended cameo.

Thupparivaalan 2 has music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

