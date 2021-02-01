Vishal-starrer Chakra gets a release date

MS Anandan directorial Chakra, starring Vishal, Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, will hit theatres worldwide on February 19.

Vishal took to Twitter to announce the release date. He tweeted, “Yes, it’s confirmed… We have planned to release our action thriller film #Chakra in theatres on February 19th in all 4 South Indian Languages. Going to be a grand release. Looking forward to it.”

Yes, it’s confirmed. We have planned to release our action thriller film #Chakra in theatres on Feb 19th in all 4 South Indian Languages. Going to be a grand release. Looking forward to it#சக்ரா #VishalChakra#ChakrafromFEB19 pic.twitter.com/7WNop3VRb8 — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) February 1, 2021

Regina Cassandra shared on Twitter, “#Chakra in theatres from Feb19 in all 4 South Indian Languages!!! A grand beginning to a grand year!”

Shraddha Srinath said she is “looking forward to a grand release” of Chakra.

The release date announcement comes after music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja shared the theme of the film.

The composer tweeted, “Here comes the scream of darkness from Chakra.”

Chakra, which is said to be a cyber crime-thriller, is produced by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory.