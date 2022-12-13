scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Vishal says he will get married the day Prabhas does

Vishal says that marriage is a huge responsibility and he hasn't gotten the mindset for it yet.

VishalVishal will be seen next in Laththi.
One question Vishal keeps getting is about his marriage. The speculations about his wedding started when he was rumoured to be dating actor Varalaxmi. Later, Vishal got engaged to a girl from Hyderabad named Anisha. However, the two broke up for reasons unknown. Now, when asked about his marriage, the Laththi actor said that he doesn’t have the mindset for it.

He was quoted by India Today as saying, “I have a lot of responsibilities on the professional front. Marriage is not a joke. You need to be dedicated to your personal life, like how you are in your work. I still need to get the marriage mindset.”

However, in a light-hearted tone, the actor added, “The day Prabhas gets married, I’ll get married!” It was a clear dig at the Telugu superstar, who has been evading marriage for a long time now.

Meanwhile, there are rumours making the rounds that Vishal is dating Abhinaya, who is known for her role in the film Nadodigal. However, Vishal and the actor have denied it. On the other hand, Vishal has admitted that he is in a relationship, but has chosen to not share details about it.

On the work front, Vishal is currently gearing up for the release of his police action-drama, Laththi.

The trailer of the film released to a good response. Vishal plays the role of a constable in the actioner. Directed by A Vinoth Kumar, the film will be released on December 22.

