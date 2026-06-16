Vishal on his decades-long bond with Vijay: ‘Designation has changed but the person hasn’t’

Actor-producer Vishal, who recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, has penned a note about their meeting. In a post shared by X, Vishal reminisced about his decades-long friendship with Vijay. He further praised Vijay’s rise from a budding actor to a superstar and eventually the state’s Chief Minister.

Taking to his X handle, Vishal shared a picture from his meeting with Vijay. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu, The word ‘darling’ hasn’t changed which I used to call you for the last so many years since I knew you from Loyola college.”

Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu The word “darling “ hasn’t changed which I used to call u for the last so many years since i knew u from Loyola college. It all started wen I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing u rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing… pic.twitter.com/iTLAeCZ3cp — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 16, 2026

The actor-producer further added, “It all started when I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing you rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing all odds and criticism and brushing it away with your silence and success and then moving on to become the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

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Vishal admitted that despite becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay remains the same warm and approachable person he has always known. “Today, the posting and designation have changed but the person you are hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From #Kalaignar Ayya to #Jayalalitha Amma to #Stalin uncle to my very own #Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain,” he wrote.

The actor concluded, “God bless you and thank you for accepting the gesture of not accepting the mandatory bouquet and shawl. They will be proud and will remember you for ever. My sincere thanks once again. All the best CM sir. Wishing you only positivity and growth and looking forward for the best of Tamil Nadu in your tenure.”

On the work front, Vishal is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated directorial debut Magudam. He will also be seen in the action-comedy Purushan, directed by Sundar C. Meanwhile, Vijay is waiting for the release of his final film Jana Nayagan, which has been delayed due to certification issues.