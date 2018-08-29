Vishal: An actor is useful to society only when he uses his voice to create awareness

Vishal is riding on the success of Tamil film Irumbhu Thirai. Vishal is riding on the success of Tamil film Irumbhu Thirai.

Taking a dig at film stars who do “charity” and “social work” with a troupe of media representatives to record the moment, Tamil actor Vishal, who turned a year older on Wednesday, says the day acquires a special hue only when the fans are included in the celebration.

The actor is riding high on the success of his last release Irumbhu Thirai in Tamil.

Coincidentally, Vishal’s birthday coincided with the 100-day celebration of the film. For his birthday, Vishal’s most ardent fan, a blind girl from Canada named Akshaya, flew in to participate.

“It was the best way I could think of to celebrate my birthday. Akshaya is my biggest fan. She cannot see. But she recognises me on-screen through my voice. She knows each and every dialogue of mine. Some of these, I’ve forgotten. But she has all my lines on her fingertips.

“I wanted Akshaya to give me the trophy for the 100-day run of my film on my birthday. I couldn’t think of a better gift. Blowing kisses and taking selfies is not my idea of a birthday well spent,” Vishal said.

For Vishal, his celebrity status is a tool for social improvement.

“I see no point in being popular if you don’t use your voice to bring political change. There are lots of positive changes happening in Tamil Nadu politics. I am a part of that change. I don’t believe in standing in a corner and clapping. I will always be a player, not a spectator.”

Vishal’s next release Sandakozhi 2, which comes out in October, has a strong social message on social equality.

“And my film after that to be released in January 2018 is about capital punishment for child rapists. Like I said, an actor is useful to society only when he uses his voice to create awareness,” he said.

