Actor-producer Vishal arrested

Actor-producer Vishal on Thursday was detained by police in Chennai for trying to break into the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) office which was locked by one faction of the members, said police.

Vishal is the president of TFPC.

On Wednesday morning, some TFPC members had locked down the film body’s offices in T Nagar and Anna Salai, protesting against the mismanagement by Vishal and other office bearers. They demanded Vishal’s resignation and later had a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

On Thursday morning, Vishal and his supporters reached the Council’s office. The police, deployed to prevent any clash between the two factions, tried to persuade Vishal to leave.

Refusing to leave, Vishal argued with the police in a bid to try break open the lock. Police then detained him.

Vishal told reporters that the locking of the office was illegal.

Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

Targeting me for a simple reason that I want to do good for producers who have lost everything,well I wil continue to do this no matter what. My conscience is Clear,God & Truth is on my side & I will continue to march ahead NO ONE CAN STOP ME FROM CONDUCTING ILLAYARAJA SIR EVENT — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

Vishal’s father G.K. Reddy told the media that his son “will face the challenge and come out victorious”.

(With inputs from IANS)