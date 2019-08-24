Vishal-Anisha call it quits?

Actors Vishal and Anisha Alla have reportedly called off their wedding but there has been no official word about the same from either of them. The couple got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in March.

The rumours of their split started doing the rounds after Anisha deleted all the photos of Vishal from her Instagram account.

Earlier, Vishal announced that the couple will tie the knot soon after the construction of the new Nadigar Sangam building in Chennai.

Vishal, who was last seen in Ayogya, is currently serving as the President of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and the Secretary General of South Indian Artistes’ Association. The actor has also signed up for two untitled projects to be directed by Sundar C and Gautam Menon, respectively. He was also recently seen scouting locations for Mysskin’s Thupparivalan 2.

Anisha is the daughter of Hyderabad-based businessman Vijay Reddy and Padmaja. She has also appeared in films like Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy.