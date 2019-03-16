Actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla

Kollywood actor Vishal is all set to tie the knot. Vishal has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anisha Alla in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple went public with their relationship on social media in January.

The engagement ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including actor Manobala. Anisha looks gorgeous in a simple gold coloured saree, while Vishal complimented her look by wearing a navy blue sherwani. The actor recently announced that he will officially get married soon after the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building in Chennai.

Vishal, who was last seen in Sandakozhi 2, is currently serving as the President of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and the Secretary General of South Indian Artistes’ Association.

Anisha Alla rose to fame after she acted in the hit film, Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarkonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. She also acted in the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu.

Vishal is currently shooting Ayogya directed by Venkat Mohan and has also signed up for two untitled projects to be directed by Sundar C and Gautam Menon.