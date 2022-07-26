Vikrant Rona star Sudeep: I loved Soorarai Pottru, Suriya deserves National Award for it

July 26, 2022 5:04:33 pm
Kannada superstar Sudeep has expressed his happiness about Suriya bagging this year’s National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor noted that he had loved Soorarai Pottru and Suriya‘s performance in the film.
“Sometimes you wonder did that film or actor win the award..hmmm…ok? But, not this time. The moment they announced Suriya’s name, I was very happy. I have seen that film (Soorarai Pottru) and I also texted him for that. I loved the film. He deserved it,” Sudeep told IndiaGlitz.
Sudeep also said he admired Suriya for the way he conducts himself in real life. “He (Suriya) is a brilliant actor and one of the few people I really admire personally apart from the stardom. He presents himself very well. His speech is very beautiful. He doesn’t make unnecessary speeches. As an actor, he’s very complete and dedicated. He’s got strong eyes through which he emotes. He has utilized it very well (in the film),” Sudeep added.
It’s noteworthy that Sudeep and Suriya had shared screen space in director Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster saga Rakht Charitra 2.
Subscriber Only Stories
Suriya won the National Award for his performance as Maara in director Sudha Kongara’s biopic period movie Soorarai Pottru. The film bagged a total of five National Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score.
Sudeep was recently in Chennai to promote his upcoming movie Vikrat Rona, which is due in cinemas this Friday. The film will be released in all major Indian languages and English. Billed as the most expensive movie in Sudeep’s career, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to give it a wide launch.
