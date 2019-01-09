Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan wraps up shooting

The makers of actor Vikram’s upcoming film Kadaram Kondan have announced that they have wrapped up shooting of the film. Director Rajesh M Selva took to Facebook to make the announcement.

Advertising

He wrote, “Major shoot schedule of #KadaramKondan is over & our crew had one amazing dinner night to celebrate schedule wrap. We are left with just one more song and a few patch works. 😍‬ ‪#ChiyaanVikram #KKTeaserFromJan15‬ ‪@ikamalhaasan @tridentarts @RajeshMSelva @SoundharyaRavi1 @aksharahaasan1‬ ‪#AbiHassan #SrinivasReddy @muzik247in.”

The action-thriller will be Vikram’s 56th movie. The first look of Kadaram Kondan which was released last year went viral. The poster showed a heavily-built, tattooed and handcuffed Vikram sporting a funky hairstyle with wisps of smoke around him. The music of the film will be composed by Ghibran.

Based on the buildings in the poster, it looks like the film will be based in Malaysia.

Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films along with Trident Arts. It will star Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan and Naseer’s son Abi Hassan in pivotal roles. Kadaram Kondan is slated to release later this year.

Advertising

Vikram also has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and an ambitious project titled Mahavir Karna, helmed by Malayalam director RS Vimal, in the pipeline.