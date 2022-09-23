scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Vikram’s Cobra gets OTT release date

R Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial Cobra stars Vikram, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty and Roshan Matthews in the lead roles.

CobraVikram's Cobra will stream on SonyLIV.

Actor Vikram, whose Tamil movie Cobra had a theatrical release on August 31, has found its window for a digital release. The film will stream on OTT platform SonyLIV from September 28.

The psychological action thriller, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, also stars Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty and Roshan Matthews. The movie received a lukewarm response at the box office but with its digital release, the film is expected to reach a larger audience.

The tweet announcing the OTT release read, “Starring Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty with terrific music by AR Rahman, Cobra is the story of a mathematical genius, who is also an assassin. It will stream on SonyLIV from Sept 28.”

Read More |Cobra movie review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Vikram is currently busy promoting his next film Ponniyin Selvan 1. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus is based on the popular novel Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram plays the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan in the movie. The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan 1 hinted at the drama stemming from the romance between Aditya and Nandini (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

23-09-2022
