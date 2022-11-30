scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Oram Po turns 20: Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri discuss their debut

Oram Po, which was released in 2007, had Arya and Lal in lead roles.

Director Pushkar and Gayathri (Instagram/pushkar.gayatri)Director Pushkar and Gayathri (Instagram/pushkar.gayatri)

Director couple Pushkar and Gayathri shot to mainstream fame with R madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Vedha (2017), which also took them to Bollywood as the duo remade it with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in Hindi in the lead roles. However, the two have been in the industry for more than a decade and their first two films – Oram Po and Va Quater Cutting — enjoy a cult following.

Today marks the 15th year of Oram Po, a film that was quirky and new to Tamil cinema and the audience. Reminiscing about the film, the two took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, “It’s 15 years of #OramPo. We watched the fdfs at Devi Theatre Chennai with our hearts fluttering! Nothing beats that magic and terror! Arya, you are the best thing that can happen to first-time filmmakers!!”

They also thanked the film crew, who worked with them when they were newbies. Among the names was director Halitha Shameem, who is known for the acclaimed film Sillu Karuppatti. In response, Halitha tweeted, “15 years of Orampo! The film was a mad ride but joining my directors made my career a smooth ride! Thank you ma’am and sir! And it was Arya who introduced me to them. Ever grateful!”

Oram Po is essentially about two auto drivers Chandru (Arya) and Bigil (Lal), who take part in auto races. While Bigil can design an auto that runs at 130km/hr, Chandru can effortlessly scale the speed. When the head of the rival gang tries to bring down the consistent success of the duo, an inner conflict arises between the friends, leading to their downfall.

The film, though not popular with the mainstream audience, quickly attracted the ones longing for a wacky Tamil movie. Apart from the plot, the film also stood apart for its distinct aesthetics. Pushkar and Gayathri were among the forerunners in using saturated color tones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...
ALSO READ |Vikram Vedha movie review: Don’t miss this thriller starring Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi

While world and universe-building have become a trend now after Logesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, Pushkar and Gayathri attempted that back in 2010 with their second film Va Quater Cutting, which had Chandru from Orompo playing a cameo. Many such quirks have earned a small but dedicated fan following for Oram Po over the years, which is currently streaming on Sun Nxt.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 04:41:14 pm
Next Story

Gold: What’s going on Prithviraj, Alphonse Puthren?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan arrives in style, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan join IIFA conference
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close