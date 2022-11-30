Oram Po turns 20: Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri discuss their debut

Director couple Pushkar and Gayathri shot to mainstream fame with R madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Vedha (2017), which also took them to Bollywood as the duo remade it with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in Hindi in the lead roles. However, the two have been in the industry for more than a decade and their first two films – Oram Po and Va Quater Cutting — enjoy a cult following.

Today marks the 15th year of Oram Po, a film that was quirky and new to Tamil cinema and the audience. Reminiscing about the film, the two took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, “It’s 15 years of #OramPo. We watched the fdfs at Devi Theatre Chennai with our hearts fluttering! Nothing beats that magic and terror! Arya, you are the best thing that can happen to first-time filmmakers!!”

We watched the fdfs at Devi Theatre Chennai with our hearts fluttering! Nothing beats that magic and terror! @arya_offl you are the best thing that can happen to first time filmmakers!! https://t.co/OddhOvWRnL — Pushkar&Gayatri (@PushkarGayatri) November 30, 2022

They also thanked the film crew, who worked with them when they were newbies. Among the names was director Halitha Shameem, who is known for the acclaimed film Sillu Karuppatti. In response, Halitha tweeted, “15 years of Orampo! The film was a mad ride but joining my directors made my career a smooth ride! Thank you ma’am and sir! And it was Arya who introduced me to them. Ever grateful!”

15 years of Orampo! The film was a mad ride but joining my directors made my career a smooth ride! Thank you ma’am and sir! And it was @arya_offl who introduced me to them. Ever grateful! ❤️😇 https://t.co/91PKqFj4gI — Halitha (@halithashameem) November 30, 2022

Oram Po is essentially about two auto drivers Chandru (Arya) and Bigil (Lal), who take part in auto races. While Bigil can design an auto that runs at 130km/hr, Chandru can effortlessly scale the speed. When the head of the rival gang tries to bring down the consistent success of the duo, an inner conflict arises between the friends, leading to their downfall.

The film, though not popular with the mainstream audience, quickly attracted the ones longing for a wacky Tamil movie. Apart from the plot, the film also stood apart for its distinct aesthetics. Pushkar and Gayathri were among the forerunners in using saturated color tones.

While world and universe-building have become a trend now after Logesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, Pushkar and Gayathri attempted that back in 2010 with their second film Va Quater Cutting, which had Chandru from Orompo playing a cameo. Many such quirks have earned a small but dedicated fan following for Oram Po over the years, which is currently streaming on Sun Nxt.