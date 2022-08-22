scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayathri on creating Suzhal The Vortex: ‘When you have a transgender character, you don’t want…’

In a recent chat with The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta, filmmakers Pushkar and Gayathri got candid about creating the Amazon Prime sensation, Suzhal: The Vortex.

suzhalA poster of Suzhal: The Vortex.

Filmmakers and partners Pushkar and Gayathri have helmed interesting projects over the years, but they are perhaps best known as the directors of the superhit Tamil thriller Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Of late, the duo has been in the news for creating Amazon’s original Tamil series called Suzhal: The Vortex, which featured actors like Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, R. Parthiban and Sriya Reddy among others.

Both Pushkar and Gayathri recently got together for a zoom chat with The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in which the artistes spoke about their journey in showbiz, collaborating as partners and writing and working for films and OTT.

Speaking about their journey, Pushkar said that they were making ads and then decided in 2001 to go to a film school. “We started with quirky comedies like Oram Po and Va-Quarter Cutting.” Adding that Suzhal: The Vortex was forming as they were writing their big blockbuster Vikram Vedha, Pushka said, “We began writing Vikram Vedha. At that point, Suzhal started shaping up, first as a feature film.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
Also Read |Suzhal The Vortex review: This crime thriller is its very own, very gripping creature

However, the pair said that they soon realised that they cannot do so much of world building with a two-hour movie. “After Vikram Vedha released, Amazon contacted us. Our actor from Vikram Vedha, Maddy (R Madhavan) was doing a show with them, Breathe. Madhavan introduced us to other people at Amazon, made us meet Aparna Purohit (head of originals at Amazon Prime India). They wanted to know if we could come up with a Tamil original series.”

Pushkar and Gayathri stated that collaborating with Amazon Prime India was creatively satisfying as they were given “freedom to cast whoever we wanted. We could cast people who felt right, rather than for commercial reasons.”

Gayathri also mentioned that working on the digital medium was freeing in other ways, adding, “There was no pressure of Friday opening. That also gives a huge leeway.” Meanwhile, Pushkar said that writing and creating for OTT is a ‘separate beast’. “It is not just gonna be a subset of cinema (the OTT space). It is the way you spread the story out here, part of which happens in the writing. How lived-in you can make it feel? Cinema is more about the broad strokes. Here you can actually take the time to build something.”

Advertisement

At one point, Pushkar-Gayathri were asked about working together as professional partners, to which they both smiled and responded with a simple, “We don’t have any conflicts. We are too lazy to fight. We are too used to it now.”

Gayathri and Pushkar also spoke about tackling difficult subjects in Suzhal: The Vortex. Gayathri said, “When you have a transgender character, you don’t want them to have a stereotypical thing, and that comes from our core belief and a larger worldview. You need to take a stance, otherwise it could lead to shallow storytelling.”

The filmmaker duo is now looking forward to the release of the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha, which they wrapped a while ago. The Hindi remake stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:54:05 pm
Next Story

Alexander Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement