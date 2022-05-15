scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Vikram trailer: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi promise a perfect actioner

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 15, 2022 9:01:08 pm
kamal haasan vikram trailerVikram is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Ever since Vikram was announced, fans have been patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Now, the day has arrived, and the trailer, as expected, does not disappoint. With a stellar cast comprising Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, one can expect major fireworks on screen.

The trailer begins with the voice-over of Kamal Haasan. He narrates a story about how in the jungle, nature decides who will survive to see a new dawn. However, in the real world aka concrete jungle, he decides who gets to live on. As Kamal narrates the story, we meet Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s characters. Fahadh plays a character who doesn’t follow ‘rules and regulations’, while Vijay is a bloodthirsty local goon. And amidst all the bloodshed comes Kamal’s mystery man who is very trigger happy and puts his deadly hand-to-hand combat skills on full display.

The trailer promises a perfect action film with a face-off between Kamal, Fahadh and Vijay. So, who will emerge victorious?

ALSO READ |Kamal Haasan on Vikram composer Anirudh: You’re truly living up to your family’s standards of excellence

Earlier this year, the makers of Vikram had shared a teaser of the film, which introduced Kamal Haasan’s character to the audience. In the teaser, we saw the Tamil superstar with guns, knives and axes. While we missed action in the clip, it left an impact nonetheless.

Vikram marks a huge leap for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously delivered hits such as Maanagaram (2017), Kaithi (2019) and Master (2021). Lokesh has directed and written the Kamal Haasan-starrer.

Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The movie will hit screens on June 3, 2022.

