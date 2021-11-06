Vikram The First Glance: Kamal Haasan film promises action-packed experience

Ahead of superstar Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a glimpse into his collaboration with the actor, Vikram. The video has come a day after the filmmaker shared Kamal Haasan’s first look from the film. The poster hinted that Vikram was a perfect actioner and the ‘first glance’ only re-emphasises the idea. The video opens with a gun battle in progression in what looks like a jail. Soon, Kamal Haasan enters the frame, holding two riot shields to protect himself and those behind him. He is aggressive and maintains the intensity of the situation with his expressive eyes. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, helps to boost the effect of the scene.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Kanagaraj wrote, "A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan." The director wrapped up the second schedule of Vikram in October. He shared a picture in which Kamal Haasan was seen posing with his team members. Vikram seems like a spin-off of Kamal Haasan's 1986 actioner of the same name. Apart from Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal's production company Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling Vikram.