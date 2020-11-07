Vikram teaser: Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj promise a spectacular meal

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (Photo: Raaj Kamal Films International)

A teaser revealing the title of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie was released on Saturday. The film, which will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been titled Vikram.

The teaser opens with Kamal Haasan in a kitchen. He is cooking a lavish entree. In the meantime, he is also loading up ammunition, enough to take down a small army. Then comes in the guests, wearing masks to break bread with Kamal. Only, they don’t know what he is hiding under the table.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken the title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Perhaps, this movie is a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

The filmmakers earlier revealed that the crew followed all COVID-19 safety guidelines while making the teaser.

Kamal Haasan is expected to start shooting for Vikram this month.

Vikram is a gigantic leap for director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He made an impressive directorial debut with Maanagaram in 2017. Last year, he helmed Kaithi with Karthi, and it also became a huge hit with the audience and critics alike. And for the third film, Master, he managed to rope in Vijay to play the lead role. The big-budget movie, which was supposed to release earlier this year, has been put on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The project will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It is said that Bigg Boss fame Tharshan will play an important role in this film.

Vikram will be shot in and around Chennai. And the filmmakers are aiming to release it next summer.

