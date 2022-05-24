Kamal Haasan on his 40-year friendship with Rajinikanth: ‘At 25, we predicted how our journey should end’

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan touched upon various topics during his speech at the audio and trailer launch of his upcoming film Vikram. The audio and trailer launch, which was held recently, was Kamal’s first film event in the last four years. The actor didn’t have any releases since Vishwaroopam 2, which came out in 2018.

Kamal used the platform to address the speculation over his relationship with people across party lines. He suggested that his friends had the maturity not to spoil friendship over political differences. And his healthy competition with his peers both in cinema and politics will remain. The actor cited the example of his over 40-year friendship with Rajinikanth.

“Red Giant is associated with this film. People wondered, ‘What is this sir?’ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is my friend beyond politics. How’s that possible? I ask, ‘Why not?’ Rajini and I are competitors and friends at the same time. You keep switching sides and shouting at each other. Not us. We know. When we both were 25, we predicted how this journey of ours should end. And we are living accordingly with the respect that it deserves. There is still no change to it. Even today, as he was not able to make it to the event, he felt the urgency to talk to me (about it). That’s the kind of friendship between us,” Kamal Haasan said.

Rajinikanth shares a light moment with Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Express Archive) Rajinikanth shares a light moment with Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Express Archive)

Red Giant Movies is managed by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of TN CM MK Stalin and also a sitting MLA of the DMK party. Kamal and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam actively campaigned against Udhayanidhi’s party in previous elections.

“I have collaborated with Udhayanidhi Stalin on films like Mynaa and Manmadan Ambu. And we both came into politics. That’s not our mistake. He’s on the other side of the road and I’m on this side. The traffic is running between us. But, friendship remains. He called me and expressed his interest to take up this film. He’s a very humble man. Then I told him that this and politics are two different things and you have to understand that fully. He agreed readily. He said, ‘I’m your fan.’ And I couldn’t say anything more,” Kamal Haasan recalled.

Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies is distributing Vikram in Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi also attended the Vikram audio and trailer launch and expressed his admiration for Kamal. He even requested Kamal to do at least one movie every year besides his work in politics.

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. It is set to open in cinemas worldwide on June 3.