scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Vikram song Pathala Pathala: Kamal Haasan’s rocking ‘Madras’ slang is the highlight

Vikram song Pathala Pathala is written and crooned by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 11, 2022 8:06:44 pm
vikramKamal Haasan turns singer for Vikram song Pathala Pathala.

The first song from Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming actioner Vikram was released on Wednesday, officially kick-starting promotions in the run-up to the movie’s release in June. The track titled “Pathala Pathala” is a folk number, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is written and sung by Kamal.

“Pathala Pathala” again shows Kamal’s command over ‘Madras’ slang, something which he had perfected during his collaboration with late iconic screenwriter Crazy Mohan. The song is riddled with expletives that are very native to the slang. Also, the song packs some political commentary which we have come to associate more with Kamal since his debut in electoral politics.

Also Read |Mahesh Babu clarifies ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment: ‘Why should we leave Telugu film industry behind?’

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The 67-year-old actor had travelled to Mumbai recently to promote Vikram on the popular celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vikram was the title of a Kamal movie which came out in 1986. It’s unclear whether this film is a continuation of Kamal’s spy character from that movie or a completely different character.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read today
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki villagePremium
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki village
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
More Premium Stories >>

Vikram, however, caught everyone’s attention when the producers released a menacing poster featuring mugshots of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International has bankrolled the movie.

The trailer and music album of the movie will be released at an event this Sunday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone cannes looks
Deepika Padukone’s stunning Cannes looks, from 2010 to 2019

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement