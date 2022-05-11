Vikram song Pathala Pathala: Kamal Haasan’s rocking ‘Madras’ slang is the highlight

The first song from Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming actioner Vikram was released on Wednesday, officially kick-starting promotions in the run-up to the movie’s release in June. The track titled “Pathala Pathala” is a folk number, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is written and sung by Kamal.

“Pathala Pathala” again shows Kamal’s command over ‘Madras’ slang, something which he had perfected during his collaboration with late iconic screenwriter Crazy Mohan. The song is riddled with expletives that are very native to the slang. Also, the song packs some political commentary which we have come to associate more with Kamal since his debut in electoral politics.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The 67-year-old actor had travelled to Mumbai recently to promote Vikram on the popular celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Vikram was the title of a Kamal movie which came out in 1986. It’s unclear whether this film is a continuation of Kamal’s spy character from that movie or a completely different character.

Vikram, however, caught everyone’s attention when the producers released a menacing poster featuring mugshots of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International has bankrolled the movie.

The trailer and music album of the movie will be released at an event this Sunday.