Dhruv was not drunk, suggests Vikram’s manager

Tamil superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC after he allegedly crashed his car into parked autorickshaws in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The incident took place early on Sunday morning, leaving one person injured and three autorickshaws badly mangled. The injured person has been identified as Kamesh and is undergoing treatment at Royapettah government hospital.

According to a report on Mirror Now, the car sped away from the spot after ramming into autorickshaws on TTK road. The car did not stop in spite of police efforts and it eventually came to a halt after it lost control and hit a wall near Alwarpet.

Dhruv was apparently travelling with two other friends in the car when the accident happened, said reports.

A video allegedly shot at the accident spot has surfaced on social media. In the video, the person identified as Rahul refuses to get inside the police vehicle and can even be seen running away from the accident spot after he realized that he was being videographed.

Actor #vikram‘s son #DhruvVikram detained and released on bail for ramming into an auto allegedly under the influence of alcohol. 4 injured in the incident and his friends ran when being interrogated by police at the spot. pic.twitter.com/mDyC3350J0 — MUGILAN CHANDRAKUMAR (@Mugilan__C) August 12, 2018

Dhruv has been booked under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, said reports.

Vikram’s manager Suryanarayanan, meanwhile, has issued a statement suggesting that Dhruv was not driving under the influence of alcohol. “While returning from a friend’s house on early Sunday morning, Dhruv’s car crashed into autorickshaws. One person was injured in the accident and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later discharged. We would like to clarify that the accident happened only due to lack of attention behind the wheels and no other reason,” read the statement.

Dhruv was released on station bail after no official complaint was filed against him by those affected in the accident. The police are reportedly in the process of ascertaining whether it was a case of drinking and driving.

