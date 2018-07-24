Vikram’s Saamy Square follows the fight between kins of Aarusaamy and Perumal Pichai: Director Hari

Vikram starrer Saamy Square hit screens in September. Vikram starrer Saamy Square hit screens in September.

It seems like the cast of Saamy Square was under some sort of spell which compelled them to reveal key plot points during their film’s audio launch which took place in Chennai on Monday.

While most of the spoilers did not come as a surprise, they only confirmed earlier speculation about the story of the film. Director Hari also joined the club by revealing the full premise of the film as he realized the futility of protecting it any further. “The battle between the families of Aarusaamy and Perumal Pichai is the story of the film. Here I said it,” remarked the director. “But, the way this story unfolds will be very engaging and interesting.”

Hari said that he waited about 15 years to make the sequel because he was constantly in search of a good plot to take the Saamy saga forward. “This film has something for everyone. There are action, drama, comedy, love track and other elements required for a good commercial entertainer,” he added.

According to reports, Saamy Square is set 29 years after Aarusaamy made Perumal Pichai disappear. In the sequel, the film follows Aarusaamy’s son (also Vikram), who is a cop now and his clash with the descendants of Perumal Pichai, played by Bobby Simha, OAK Sundar and John Vijay.

“Saamy is a very important film in my career. It established me as a commercial hero in the industry. I always thank Hari for it,” said Vikram, who had a long list of people he wanted to thank at the audio launch.

“Since then, we had been trying to make this sequel. I also felt the time was right now as it’s been long since I did films like Dhool, Dhill (biggest hits in Vikram’s career). I think Saamy Square will be a milestone for me as far as commercial entertainers are concerned,” he said.

While actor Keerthy Suresh plays the main female lead, Aishwarya Rajesh has replaced Trisha, who played the wife of Aarusaamy in the 2003 film. Bankrolled by Shibu Thameens, Saamy Square also stars Prabhu, Soori and Delhi Ganesh among others.

The film is expected to hit the screens in September.

