Vikram resumes Cobra shoot in Russia

Actor Vikram has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Cobra in Russia. The film’s production came to a grinding halt in March 2020 after the pandemic hit. The crew had to fly back from Russia without completing the schedule.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu and his team flew to Russia a week prior to prepare for the shoot, which is now in its final leg. The industry buzz suggests that the makers are aiming for a release this summer.

The teaser of Cobra was released earlier in January, giving us a glimpse of Vikram’s dynamic character. He plays a genius mathematician, who is also wanted by cops in various countries. The film also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his acting debut with this film.

The highlight of the film is expected to be Vikram’s performance as he will be seen in as many as 20 different avatars.

Besides Vikram and Irfan, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

Before joining the sets of Cobra, Vikram was in Hyderabad shooting for director Mani Ratnam’s period drama, Ponniyin Selvan.