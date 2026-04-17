Vikram plays a dangerous cook in Chiyaan 63. Watch teaser

It is Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday today, and as a special gift for fans, the makers of his next film with director Anand Shankar, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, unveiled a teaser titled First Flame. The movie marks the second collaboration between Vikram and Anand, following their 2016 actioner Iru Mugan.

The over one-minute-long teaser opens with a voiceover against a black screen, introducing two characters discussing Vikram’s character. One asks, “Who is this guy?” The other responds, “Just a cook,” before adding cautiously, “But don’t take him lightly, he is dangerous.”

The scene then shifts to people violently banging on the doors of what appears to be a warehouse, presented in a sepia-toned black-and-white palette. Another voice is heard saying, “We are already in, we will handle him,” followed by another line: “So many of us and he is still not breaking a sweat.” This is followed by a character adding, “Light this baby up, let’s watch him run.”