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Vikram plays a dangerous cook in Chiyaan 63. Watch teaser
The teaser of Vikram’s next film has been unveiled, showing him as a dangerous cook waiting to be unleashed.
It is Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday today, and as a special gift for fans, the makers of his next film with director Anand Shankar, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, unveiled a teaser titled First Flame. The movie marks the second collaboration between Vikram and Anand, following their 2016 actioner Iru Mugan.
The over one-minute-long teaser opens with a voiceover against a black screen, introducing two characters discussing Vikram’s character. One asks, “Who is this guy?” The other responds, “Just a cook,” before adding cautiously, “But don’t take him lightly, he is dangerous.”
The scene then shifts to people violently banging on the doors of what appears to be a warehouse, presented in a sepia-toned black-and-white palette. Another voice is heard saying, “We are already in, we will handle him,” followed by another line: “So many of us and he is still not breaking a sweat.” This is followed by a character adding, “Light this baby up, let’s watch him run.”
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Then we see the doors are broken open, and an explosive device is thrown inside the warehouse. The teaser then reveals the first glimpse of Vikram, seated calmly among large cooking vessels, lighting a cigarette. The title Chiyaan 63 appears on screen, followed by the closing tagline which reads, “Cooking starts now.”
Watch the full teaser of Chiyaan 63 – First Flame here:
On the technical front, the film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while RD Rajasekar handles cinematography, with Raymond Derrick Crasta in charge of editing. The filming is expected to begin in May 2026.
Vikram was last seen in the 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.
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