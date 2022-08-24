scorecardresearch
Vikram performs Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue in multiple ways. Watch video

The video of Vikram performing multiple variations of Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue is going viral.

Vikram at Cobra audio launch.

Tamil actor Vikram is on a promotional blitz ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Cobra. And he has seemingly let his hair down when it comes to acting on requests from fans.

At a promotional event, Vikram gave his fans more than what they wanted. He was asked to perform a popular punchline from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. “You are only asking me to do it in one way. I wanted to do it in 10 ways. What’s the point of me being here?,” quipped Vikram.

Vikram then went on to perform multiple variations of the dialogue — ‘Pushpa na flower nu nenachiya fire’ (Did you assume Pushpa means flower. It’s fire!) in Tamil, sending fans into a tizzy. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Also Read |Vikram gets mobbed at Trichy airport during Cobra promotion, says his fans are ‘like God’ to him

Vikram is quite excited about Cobra as it will be his first film to release in theatres after a gap of three years. His previous movie Mahaan had an OTT release earlier this year. “At this moment, I want to thank my fans, who waited for 3 years to see me in theatres. And I’m very happy that the film is Cobra. I think Cobra will be well worth your wait,” Vikram had said earlier while addressing his fans during a promotional event.

Cobra took almost three years to be made. The production was delayed owing to the pandemic. The shooting was only completed this year in February and it is now in post-production. The film is due to arrive in cinemas on August 31, coinciding with the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

