Vikram, Pa Ranjith take a dip in Hogenakkal falls after Thangalaan shoot, watch video

Tamil superstar Vikram seems to be having a ball shooting for director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming movie Thangalaan. The star shared the video of him and members of the cast and crew of the film taking a dip in the waters of Hogenakkal falls.

“We shot near Hogenakkal falls for Thangalaan. It won’t be wrong to say it was very difficult. The water called us and soon when we heard ‘pack up’, we all jumped in. Will I let my friends be? Those who were afraid to get in at first were eventually in no mood to get out of the water,” Vikram posted on his Twitter.

Vikram has been bonding well with his co-stars on the sets of Thangalaan. He’s sharing screen space with Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathi in the film. Pa Ranjith is writing and directing the movie, while Studio Green is bankrolling the project.

Thangalaan is a period film. The buzz is it is set against the backdrop of Kolar gold mines. However, an official word on the same is awaited. In the movie, Vikram will be seen sporting a new look. The highlight of his character is his long hair and thick beard. The promo of the film showed Vikram in a unique get-up shepherding a herd of donkeys.

Thangalaan marks Vikram’s first collaboration with Ranjith.

Vikram was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s ambitious film Ponniyin Selvan: 1. He had played the role of Aditha Karikalan in the big screen adaptation of iconic writer Kalki’s epic. The second part of the movie will release early next year.