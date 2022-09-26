scorecardresearch
Vikram on Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam: ‘We call him the Steven Spielberg of India’

Ponniyin Selvan is a long-cherished dream of Mani Ratnam, who once wanted to make the movie with Kamal Haasan, but the duo couldn't start the project since they did not have the budget for such a big movie.

vikramVikram in Ponniyin Selvan.

Vikram, who will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, recently got chatty about working with the maverick director.

The actor, who earlier collaborated with Ratnam on the Tamil and Hindi versions of Raavan, told reporters at an event in Delhi that it’s always nice to work with the filmmaker as he always gives his artistes “a chance to explore”.

“He gives you that chance to explore. Every film he has done has been so different, and so iconic. In the south, we call him the Steven Spielberg of India, and he is on par with him. Mani sir hits the bull’s eye every time,” said Vikram.

However, years later, the director is finally getting a chance to realise his dream with a diverse cast. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi among others in pivotal roles.

Ponniyin Selvan releases in cinemas on September 30.

