Vikram on Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She is always under a microscope’

Tamil actor Vikram and Bollywood beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together prior to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. They shared screen space in the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film Raavan.

Now they will be seen together once again in PS1. Speaking about his experience of working with Aishwarya at the film’s press meet in Delhi, Vikram said, “She has stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I have seen her films. It was not just about beauty, it’s about everything. It’s so very difficult being her. She is always under a microscope. She is constantly being watched. She always needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style.”

“I sense in her that confidence, that poise, that grace. Even today when you go in Chennai, or wherever in south India, there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture. When I got to work with her, in 3 films actually, I witnessed her professional side,” added the actor.

Vikram also spoke candidly about how he never gets Aishwarya Rai in the movies, as he is always killed off prematurely by the makers: “All our fans keep saying it’s so nice to see you guys together, but the only thing is, I never get her (Aishwarya) in the movies.” The actor also commended Aishwarya’s dancing skills and said, “The only time I have forgotten myself in a shot is when I saw her dance. It is music in motion. She dances so beautifully.”

Also starring Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Karthi, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will release in cinemas on September 30.