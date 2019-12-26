Vikram’s next titled Cobra

Vikram will, reportedly, be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra. Vikram will, reportedly, be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra.

The title of Vikram’s upcoming film with director Ajay Gnanamuthu was revealed on Wednesday. The film has been titled Cobra. The title poster features two cobras guarding a crown. The director is keeping cards very close to his chest and not revealing any details about Vikram’s character or the genre of the film.

Ajay is shooting the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Hence, the director has picked a title which could be common for all the three versions. The filming is underway in Chennai, and reportedly, about 50 percent of the shoot is complete. After finishing the Chennai schedule, the film crew will fly out to Europe. And some important portions will also be shot in Russia.

Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film is being bankrolled by 7 Screen Studio and Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring music for the film.

Vikram will, reportedly, be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra. And the first look of the film is expected to be released in January 2020.

Vikram joins the sets of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan next. Touted to be the director’s most ambitious film, the fantasy drama has already gone on the floors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd