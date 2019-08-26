Vikram’s nephew Arjuman to debut in Tamil cinema

It’s well known that Vikram’s son Dhruv is all set to make his Kollywood debut with Adithya Varma, the official Tamil remake of blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Now, another family member of Chiyaan is being introduced as the hero.

Vikram’s sister’s son Arjuman will be the hero of Polladha Ulagil Bayangara Game aka PUBG, directed by Vijay Sri of Dha Dha 87 fame. PUBG is a comedy-thriller and has Aishwarya Dutta, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil 2, as the heroine.

In a statement, Vijay Sri had said the film will have a social message. “Arjuman is an enthusiastic actor, trained formally in dancing, stunts and acting. I liked Arjuman’s hairstyle and felt that he would be apt for the hero’s role,” Vijay Sri added.

PUBG also stars Julie of Bigg Boss fame and ‘Naan Kadavul’ Rajendran in important roles.

A source says Rajendran will play a CBI officer. We hear the first schedule was completed recently, and the second one will start in Trichy and Goa, subsequently.

Produced by Deepan Chakravarthy, the film has Balaji Bhaskaran as the DoP. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Vijay Sri is directing a film titled Peter, with late actor Ravichandran’s son Hamsavardhan in the lead.