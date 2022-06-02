Vikram movie release LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan to visit this theatre at 4am on Friday

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role, is arriving in theatres this Friday. The action-thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

The trailer of Vikram garnered a tremendous response from cinephiles. More than the audience, it is Haasan who is excited to watch the film as he is returning to the movies after a gap of four years. The last film of the actor that left his fans as excited as they are for Vikram was Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018. While promoting Vikram in the national capital, the actor shared his excitement with the media on the film’s release. The actor took it upon himself to promote Vikram across the country extensively. He broke the pattern of Tamil superstars not promoting their films.

From promoting Vikram at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to travelling to Mumbai for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kamal Haasan did it all. He also made a special appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam and talked about the film with Mohanlal. He also flew to Kuala Lumpur for promotions and arranged to illuminate Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with Vikram’s promo.

Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Suriya will make a cameo appearance in the film.

During a talk show on Vijay TV recently, Haasan had expressed his excitement about making the movie with Suriya. “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said ‘thank you’ to him.”