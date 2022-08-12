scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Vikram makes his Twitter debut: ‘I am late by almost 15 years, but I feel it’s the right time’

As Vikram made his debut on Twitter, many fans expressed their happiness in the comments section of the video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 9:08:06 pm
actor vikram twitterVikram has joined Twitter to experience the love of his fans. (Photo: Chiyaan Vikram/Instagram)

Ahead of the release of his films Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan 1, actor Chiyaan Vikram has made his debut on the social networking platform, Twitter. His official Twitter handle is ‘@chiyaan’.

Vikram’s first post on Twitter was a video, in which he said, “It’s me Chiyaan Vikram. It’s really me. Don’t be confused. I am not in disguise. This is my look for my next film with Pa.Ranjith. I was told that Twitter allows me to stay contented with my fans and keep them informed about my films. But, I am late by almost 15 years. But, I feel it’s the right time.”

Also read |Vikram says he’s well, was hospitalised for ‘mild chest discomfort’: ‘It was blown out of proportion

The actor added that he has joined Twitter to experience the love of his fans. “I have heard people telling me that there is so much love for me on social media, and I wanted to enjoy a bit of it myself. I am on Twitter right now,” said Vikram.

Earlier, Vikram interacted with fans through his Instagram handle. As the actor made his debut on Twitter, many fans expressed their happiness in the comments section of the video.

Vikram’s Cobra is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 31. Earlier, the movie was set to hit screens on August 11. However, the makers had postponed the release citing post-production reasons.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:08:06 pm

Latest News 

