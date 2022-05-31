Kamal Haasan to visit this theatre at 4am on Friday, breaks ‘big stars don’t promote Tamil films’ idea for Vikram

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is setting a new benchmark when it comes to film promotions in Tamil cinema. He’s going above and beyond to ensure his latest movie Vikram gets the biggest opening in his career. Kamal has dedicated about 10 days to promote the film across the country and in parts of the world.

An industry source revealed that as part of his marketing strategy, Kamal Haasan will be visiting Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens to greet the fans at the 4AM show on June 3. It’s not every Friday that you get to see a movie star of Kamal’s stature going out of his way to reach out to a bigger and wider audience.

It’s worth noting that superstars such as Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar don’t take part in movie promotions and steer clear of interviews, TV shows and other venues meant for advertisements. The only promotion that Rajinikanth and Vijay do for their movies is to attend the audio release functions and speak about their respective movies. Ajith even stays away from that.

But, it appears Kamal seems to be driven by his constant urge to break the pattern of ‘big stars don’t promote movies in Tamil.’ Kamal was even at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival to promote the movie. He then attended the trailer and the audio release event of Vikram, and also gave a series of interviews in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a handful of his fans by appearing before them, captured their reactions and posted it online. He later flew to Mumbai and shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to plug his movie for the Hindi audience. He also flew on private jets to Delhi and Mumbai and gave fresh rounds of interviews to the media there. He was recently in Kochi pitching the movie to fans in Kerala. Last Sunday, he made a special appearance on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam and talked about Vikram with superstar Mohanlal playing host. He also flew to Kuala Lumpur for promotions and arranged to illuminate Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with Vikram’s teaser trailer. He also visited Rajinikanth along with his director Lokesh Kanagaraj as the latter was unable to attend Vikram’s Chennai event in person.

Kamal on Monday will attend the pre-release event of Vikram in Hyderabad. Actor Venkatesh is set to attend the event as a special guest. At 4 am, he will make a trip to the Chennai theatre to meet the fans, who have waited for over four years to see him on the big screen.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram will release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.