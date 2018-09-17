Kamal Haasan production starring Vikram is a remake of Don’t Breathe?

Vikram’s upcoming movie, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, is said to be the remake of Hollywood film Don’t Breathe. Vikram’s upcoming movie, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, is said to be the remake of Hollywood film Don’t Breathe.

Speculations are rife that actor Vikram’s upcoming movie is the remake of Hollywood hit horror thriller, Don’t Breathe. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

The movie went on the floors in Chennai last month. The untitled flick is produced under Kamal’s home production banner Raaj Kamal Film International. And it is being helmed by Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam fame. The film also stars Kamal’s daughter Akshara Haasan.

Don’t Breathe is a story about three thieves, who try to rob a blind man of his money by breaking into his house. However, they soon find out that the lone old man is not as helpless as they think he is. The film recounts the struggles of the thieves as they are trapped in the house with a blind assassin with uncanny skills.

Also read | Kamal Haasan’s next production with Vikram goes on floors

It is worth noting that the reports of Vikram reprising Stephen Lang’s menacing role in the Tamil remake of homebound crime thriller have been doing the rounds for a long time now. It was reported earlier that the film will be produced by Gnanavelraja of Studio Green and Anand Shankar will wield the megaphone.

Vikram, meanwhile, finished shooting for director Gautham Menon’s spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram. He is also awaiting the release of Saamy Square, a sequel to his 2003 cop movie. The film, which is written and directed by Hari, is set to hit the screens this month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd