Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer marches on, creates a new benchmark for Tamil cinema

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram has created a new benchmark at the box office in Tamil Nadu. In its third week, the film has emerged as the biggest ever hit in the state, overtaking the earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu.

The collection of Vikram in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 155 crore. For the last five years, Baahubali 2 held the record of collecting about Rs 152 crore in Tamil Nadu and now that has been beaten.

Last week, Kamal Haasan had hosted a grand party in Chennai to celebrate the success of Vikram. The event saw director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and main TN distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin of Red Gaint Films in attendance.

“#vikram entering 3rd week will break all Tamil box office records !,” Udhayanidhi had tweeted earlier.

Going by the trends, Vikram is set to continue its bullish run, with no major contenders at the box office.

Vikram has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala with over Rs 35 crore in gross collection. The movie is also a hit in Karnataka and the Telugu states. In the Hindi belt, Vikram is said to have earned nearly Rs 8 crore so far.

Vikram has also found takers in international markets, especially in Arab countries, Malaysia, Singapore and North America.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.