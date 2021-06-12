Vikram is unrecognisable in new grim avatar from Cobra, see photo

June 12, 2021 5:56:26 pm
A new photo of Vikram from Tamil film Cobra has been released. In the still, Vikram is sitting in front of the mirror, donning a beard, looking his grimmest yet.
It has been hinted that Vikram will sport over 20 looks in Cobra. Vikram’s seven avatars were revealed in the first look poster that released last year.
The teaser of Cobra promised a rollercoaster ride. In the beginning, we are introduced to Vikram who appears to be a mathematical prodigy teaching kids. However, as the teaser progresses, we learn that he is an international fugitive who commits crimes using mathematical formulas.
Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. The film, with music by AR Rahman, is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.
