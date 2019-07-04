Vikram is the ultimate hero: Kamal Haasan

It was a star-studded evening in the city on Wednesday as Kamal Haasan launched the trailer of Kadaram Kondan, much to the excitement of Vikram fans. The event was attended by the film’s crew—director Rajesh Selva of Thoongavanam fame, music director Ghibran, editor Praveen KL, and the ensemble cast—Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan and Lena among others.

Vikram was confident Kadaram Kondan would create a new set of audience for him, besides satisfying the existing ones. “Kamal sir has a huge influence on my acting career and is one of the reasons I signed the film. I have been an ardent fan of his since my schooling. In particular, I have loved Nayakan and Vaazhve Maayam,” he said, expressing interest in starring in the remake of Pathinaaru Vayathinile. “I know I can’t do what Kamal sir did,” he added.

Kamal Haasan was all praise for the Dhruva Natchathiram actor and assured Kadaram Kondan will be on par with international films. “Not everyone can pull off roles with panache and Vikram is one such actor who can be effortlessly stylish. He is the ultimate hero,” he said.

Ulaganayagan had a message for Vikram fans. “The audience needs to support the right kinds of films. If you fail to support a good product, it will confuse the actor. Don’t let it happen anymore. Had you not supported Sethu, Vikram wouldn’t be doing a quality film like Kadaram Kondan. I am glad you did,” he noted.

“It took years for Vikram to become what he is today, but I wish it happened earlier. I knew he would go places even back then. I remember watching Meera (1992) and was impressed by his self-confidence. This place (cinema) is unfair. It feeds biryani to some and leaves some hungry,” Kamal Haasan said.

Bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International, in association with Ravindran of Trident Arts, Kadaram Kondan is scheduled to release on July 19. The film is Raajkamal Films International’s 45th venture.