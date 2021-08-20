Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj film titled Mahaan, watch teaser

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film which has been titled Mahaan.

The teaser opens with folk theatre artistes putting their make-up on as they prepare to tell a mythological tale involving characters with supernatural powers. Enter, Vikram on a motorbike. He’s carrying a prop behind his vehicle, which gives him an impression of a mythical character with multiple arms. The design also suggests that Vikram’s character has many strengths and qualities.

Mahaan is the 60th film in Vikram’s career. The movie is special as it marks the first collaboration between Vikram and his son Dhruv. It also stars Simran, Bobby Simha and Sananth.

Vikram is busy with multiple projects. He has been simultaneously shooting for Chiyaan 60, director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, and Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra.

The fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan is fast nearing its completion. The filming is currently underway in Puducherry. The movie boasts of an all-star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayamram Ravi, Praksha Raj among others.

The production of Cobra is also in its last leg. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu is shooting the film in Kolkata. Besides Vikram, the movie stars Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George and KS Ravikumar among others.

Dhruv has signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. He will also be seen in filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s next, which is said to be a sports drama.