Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Vikram is all set to blow your minds with his turn in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, watch teaser

Vikram's next with Pa Ranjith is titled Thangalaan. The makers have released a teaser of the film today.

Chiyaan Vikram in Thangalaan.

The title of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming movie with Pa Ranjith was unveiled today. The film is titled Thangalaan. The movie marks the first collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Vikram. The teaser released by the makers featured Vikram as the leader of a clan. The actor’s look is very intriguing and interesting and the clip also offers a glimpse of Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathi. The music by GV Prakash Kumar is like a cherry on the cake.

According to reports, Pa Ranjith had narrated the story to Vikram in 2014. But due to some reasons, the film could not go on floors. Producer Gnanavel Raja recently revealed that the shooting had commenced from July 15, 2022.

Talking about the type of characters he likes to play on screen, Vikram had told PTI, “I’ve always wanted to do very different characters. Maybe it was because that’s not me. Even now, I go crazy when I’m with people I’m comfortable with or it has something to do with my craft, otherwise I’m a little closed. So I think, that could be a reason where I feel I want to explore something that’s not me and be all those people that I can never be. So, I gravitate towards those kinds of roles all the time.”

Vikram was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster movie Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actor played the role of Chola prince Aditha Karikalan.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:39:14 pm
🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
