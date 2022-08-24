Vikram gets mobbed at Trichy airport during Cobra promotion, says his fans are ‘like God’ to him

Tamil superstar Vikram is on a tour across South India promoting his upcoming movie Cobra. The star received a rousing welcome when he landed in Trichy on Tuesday. A huge crowd of fans had gathered to greet the star who went berserk when he stepped out of the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had to step in to control the crowd.

Vikram, after quickly greeting his fans, was whisked away as he was scheduled to visit St Joseph College in Trichy in the morning and American College in Madurai in the evening on Tuesday. When one of the students during an interaction session with Vikram asked whether he feels irritated when fans approach him without knowing his state of mind, the Cobra star gave a resounding, ‘no.’

“There is no chance I’d be irritated by that. Just outside, there was too much crowd and commotion and the Father asked me, ‘if it was any trouble’. I said,’ no.’ This is what I was yearning for. This love is God’s blessing. Not every actor can have this. But there is nothing more remarkable when it happens,” said Vikram in response.

Vikram said his fans were like God to him even though they are the ones who are devoted to him. “For me fans are God. Because there is no relation between us and the fans. They don’t have any benefit from being a fan. Most of them won’t even meet us in their lives. But, they get (our names and faces) tattooed on them and donate blood (in our honour). At times, they even forget their parents. I often visit my fans, and when I go to their houses, I see they would have stuck my pictures all around their house. How many people will get this? I love this and I can’t live without it,” he added.

Vikram is quite excited about Cobra as it is his first film to release in theatres after a gap of 3 years. He was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year owing to the pandemic situation in the country.

“At this moment, I want to thank my fans, who waited for 3 years to see me in theatres. And I’m very happy that the film is Cobra. I think Cobra will be well worth your wait,” Vikram promised.

Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony in the supporting cast. The film has music from Oscar-winner AR Rahman and it is due in cinemas on August 31.