scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Vikram gets mobbed at Trichy airport during Cobra promotion, says his fans are ‘like God’ to him

Tamil superstar Vikram is on a tour across south India promoting his latest movie Cobra.

Tamil superstar Vikram greets his fans during Cobra promotions. (Photo: Twitter/7screenstudio)

Tamil superstar Vikram is on a tour across South India promoting his upcoming movie Cobra. The star received a rousing welcome when he landed in Trichy on Tuesday. A huge crowd of fans had gathered to greet the star who went berserk when he stepped out of the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had to step in to control the crowd.

Vikram, after quickly greeting his fans, was whisked away as he was scheduled to visit St Joseph College in Trichy in the morning and American College in Madurai in the evening on Tuesday. When one of the students during an interaction session with Vikram asked whether he feels irritated when fans approach him without knowing his state of mind, the Cobra star gave a resounding, ‘no.’

Also Read |Decoding Boycott Bollywood trends: How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

“There is no chance I’d be irritated by that. Just outside, there was too much crowd and commotion and the Father asked me, ‘if it was any trouble’. I said,’ no.’ This is what I was yearning for. This love is God’s blessing. Not every actor can have this. But there is nothing more remarkable when it happens,” said Vikram in response.

Vikram said his fans were like God to him even though they are the ones who are devoted to him. “For me fans are God. Because there is no relation between us and the fans. They don’t have any benefit from being a fan. Most of them won’t even meet us in their lives. But, they get (our names and faces) tattooed on them and donate blood (in our honour). At times, they even forget their parents. I often visit my fans, and when I go to their houses, I see they would have stuck my pictures all around their house. How many people will get this? I love this and I can’t live without it,” he added.

Vikram is quite excited about Cobra as it is his first film to release in theatres after a gap of 3 years. He was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year owing to the pandemic situation in the country.

“At this moment, I want to thank my fans, who waited for 3 years to see me in theatres. And I’m very happy that the film is Cobra. I think Cobra will be well worth your wait,” Vikram promised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony in the supporting cast. The film has music from Oscar-winner AR Rahman and it is due in cinemas on August 31.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:12:20 pm
Next Story

NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement