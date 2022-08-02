scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Vikram, Gautham Menon hint at reviving Dhruva Natchathiram. See photo

Reportedly, before Vikram joined the project, Gautham had pitched Dhruva Natchathiram to Superstar Rajinikanth.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 2, 2022 11:28:08 am
Vikram in Dhruva Natchathiram.Vikram in a still from Dhruva Natchathiram.

Filmmaker Gautham Menon has shared a few photos of himself along with Vikram on his Instagram page and captioned it, “The stars will align!” and it seems like he is hinting at reviving his ambitious but painfully long-delayed project, Dhruva Natchathiram. The film has been in developmental hell for nearly a decade now.

Gautham first announced Dhruva Natchathiram with Suriya in the lead role. However, the creative differences during the pre-production phase caused a rift between the duo. In 2013, Suriya issued an open letter explaining, why he no will no longer be part of Gautham’s project and while it seemed like the two won’t collaborate again, they buried the hatchet and worked together for Netflix’s Navarasa.

After several attempts, Gautham finally revived the project with Vikram as the star. Reportedly, before Vikram came onboard, Gautham had pitched the role to Superstar Rajinikanth as well. The film went into production in 2016 but their problems did not seem to end. Dhruva Natchathiram faced several production delays and missed several deadlines. All the hype that Gautham created by revealing the glimpse of Vikram’s uber-cool style through posters and teasers was not leveraged as the movie was not ready for release as per the plan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gautham Menon (@gauthamvasudevmenon)

It is said Gautham has plans to release Dhruva Natchathiram in two parts. The current status of the film’s production is also unclear. However, judging from his latest Instagram post, it seems Gautham is confident that this time, everything will fall in place.

Dhruva Natchathiram also boasts of an impressive supporting cast, including Simran, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Dhivyadharshini, Vamsi Krishna and Sathish Krishnan.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:28:02 am

