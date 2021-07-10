scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Vikram first look: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil join hands for this epic action-thriller

We do not know much about the film's plot, but judging purely by the poster, Vikram promises to be a blast. Just seeing Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together can make any movie more epic than it has any right to be.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 5:54:14 pm
Kamal Haasan, vijay sethupathi, fahad faasilKamal Haasan shared a poster of Vikram on his social media handles. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has unveiled the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. He shared a poster of the much-awaited film on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The film is being directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Haasan, the film also features two other giants of south Indian cinema: Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The monochrome, high contrast photos of three actors are visible in the poster in the form of a collage. We do not know much about the film’s plot, but judging purely by the poster, the film promises to be a blast. Just seeing these three icons make any movie more epic than it has any right to be.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Haasan wrote beside the poster, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film reportedly also stars Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Vikram, Girish Gangadharan handles the cinematography and Philomin Raj is in charge of editing duties.

The excitement among the fans is sky-high. One replied to the tweet, “Vikram, is our heart, mind, soul, and our breath. Lokesh ji, take my word, I will alone see, buy my tickets minimum 100 tickets. Share ur Google pay….. Salute to Hon Indian Cinema Chief Dr. Kamalhassan Sir….”

Another wrote, “Will be watching this just to see all three of you on screen.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

john abraham, ananya panday, esha gupta
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement