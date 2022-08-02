Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj takes break from social media, vows to return soon

August 2, 2022 6:41:05 pm
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of his film Vikram, is taking a break from social media. The director also said that he will be back soon with news about his next film. In a tweet, the director wrote, “Hey guys I’m taking a small break from all social media platforms… I’ll be back soon with my next film’s announcement. Till then do take care all of you.. With love Lokesh Kanagaraj (sic).”
Hey guys ✨
I’m taking a small break from all social media platforms…
I’ll be back soon with my next film’s announcement 🔥
Till then do take care all of you..
With love
Lokesh Kanagaraj 🤜🏼🤛🏼
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 1, 2022
The filmmaker is reportedly teaming up with Vijay for his next film. Tentatively called Thalapathy 67, the film marks the second collaboration of Lokesh and Vijay, who struck gold at the box office with Master in 2021. Rumoured to be a gangster film, the filmmaker has retained the core crew of Vikram for it.
Vikram has turned out to be a huge hit for Kamal Haasan, who hadn’t had a release in four years. The gangster drama has reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, setting many records in Tamil Nadu. The film is also said to be performing well on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vikram ended with a tease of a sequel and also established that Lokesh’s Kaithi also belongs the same universe, fondly called the Loki universe. In an interview, Lokesh was asked whether his next film with Vijay will also be connected to Vikram and Kaithi. However, the director didn’t give a definite answer.
