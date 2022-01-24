Vikram-Dhruv’s Mahaan gets OTT release date

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming directorial venture Mahaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It will be the second movie of Karthik to take the OTT route after his last film Jagame Thandhiram.

Mahaan stars real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv. It is also a special project for Vikram as it marks the 60th film in his career. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, the movie also stars Simran, Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan.

Talking about the film, producer Lalit Kumar said in a statement, “I am extremely excited to premiere Mahaan on Prime Video. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences.”

The official synopsis reads, “Mahaan is the story of a man who strays away from his family in search of personal freedom and wealth. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?”

The original Tamil film will also be made available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the movie has been titled Maha Purusha.