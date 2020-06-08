Chiyaan 60: Vikram and Dhruv Vikram to star in Karthik Subbaraj’s next

Chiyaan 60 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Chiyaan 60 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Monday announced that he will be collaborating with Vikram for his next directorial outing. What’s more, Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram will also be part of the star cast.

“Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is…. ‘CHIYAAN60’ #Chiyaan60 Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram… And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical.. Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio (sic),” wrote Karthik, while sharing a poster for the project, which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 60.

The poster suggests the film is going to be an action thriller.

Chiyaan 60 will be a landmark movie in the career of the father and son duo. While it is the 60th movie in Vikram’s career, Dhruv, for the first time, will be sharing screen space with his superstar father.

Dhruv Vikram made his silver screen debut last year with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. And Chiyaan 60 will be his second movie.

Karthik Subbaraj is currently waiting for the release of Jagame Thandhiram, which has Dhanush in the lead role. The movie is complete, but its release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will release as soon as theaters are allowed to open for business.

Karthik has also produced Penguin, which is releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video next week.

Vikram has a slew of movies in the pipeline, including mythological drama Mahavir Karna, spy-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram and director R. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, which is touted to be a supernatural thriller.

