Vikram, Dhruv complete dubbing for Mahaan, film might take OTT route

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on Friday announced that Vikram and Dhruv has completed dubbing for his upcoming directorial Mahaan. He also shared a picture of the father-son duo at the dubbing studio.

The latest industry buzz is that the makers have already signed a deal to release the film directly on a leading OTT platform in December. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

Mahaan is the 60th film in Vikram’s career. The movie is special as it marks his first collaboration with his son Dhruv. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, the film also stars Simran, Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan.

On the work front, Vikram will soon join the sets of director Pa Ranjith’s next film. The untitled project, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green, was announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Vikram has completed shooting for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming fantasy drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. His spy thriller titled Dhruva Natchathiram is also in post-production.

Dhruv has signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. He will start shooting for the film soon.