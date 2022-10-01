Vikram conveys ‘heartfelt’ thanks to Mani Ratnam, team for making Ponniyin Selvan. Watch

As Ponniyin Selvan 1 is running to packed houses in many cities, Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan in the film, thanked fans and Mani Ratnam in a video clip. The video was shared on his Twitter handle.

The actor said, “Thanks to the reception for Ponniyin Selvan and the tremendous feedback for Aditha Karikalan. Over the years, I have done many films and roles, and sometimes, I become possessive of some characters (like Aditha Karikalan). Everyone is celebrating it…on Twitter, Insta, reviews, and PRESS… everyone is celebrating. It’s so heartfelt. There’s no bigger happiness than this. Thanks to Mani sir and the rest of the crew for making Ponniyin Selvan what it is. I love you (Sic).”

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan is getting a lot of appreciation from the viewers. As a troubled and angry prince, who is struggling to get over his childhood love, Nandini, Vikram has delivered one of his best performances in Ponniyin Selvan 1. Though Ponniyin Selvan’s novel is essentially about the titular character Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi in the movie), there’s a dedicated fanbase for Aditha Karikalan, a grey character.

Directed by Mani Ratna, Ponniyin Selvan 1, the first part of the duology, also stars Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu in pivotal roles.

Vikram has been going through a rough patch lately with his films Mahaan and Cobra failing to perform well at the box office. Thus, the success of PS1 is a deserving relief for the actor, who is next teaming up with Pa Ranjith for a film, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 61.