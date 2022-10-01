scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Vikram conveys ‘heartfelt’ thanks to Mani Ratnam, team for making Ponniyin Selvan. Watch

In a video clip, Vikram has thanked his fans, Mani Ratnam, and the film crew for the success of Ponniyin Selvan

A still from Chola Chola songA still from Chola Chola song

As Ponniyin Selvan 1 is running to packed houses in many cities, Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan in the film, thanked fans and Mani Ratnam in a video clip. The video was shared on his Twitter handle.

The actor said, “Thanks to the reception for Ponniyin Selvan and the tremendous feedback for Aditha Karikalan. Over the years, I have done many films and roles, and sometimes, I become possessive of some characters (like Aditha Karikalan). Everyone is celebrating it…on Twitter, Insta, reviews, and PRESS… everyone is celebrating. It’s so heartfelt. There’s no bigger happiness than this. Thanks to Mani sir and the rest of the crew for making Ponniyin Selvan what it is. I love you (Sic).”

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan is getting a lot of appreciation from the viewers. As a troubled and angry prince, who is struggling to get over his childhood love, Nandini, Vikram has delivered one of his best performances in Ponniyin Selvan 1. Though Ponniyin Selvan’s novel is essentially about the titular character Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi in the movie), there’s a dedicated fanbase for Aditha Karikalan, a grey character.

Directed by Mani Ratna, Ponniyin Selvan 1, the first part of the duology, also stars Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
ALSO READ |Ponniyin Selvan 1 review: Mani Ratnam’s largely faithful and brilliant adaptation has no dull moments

Vikram has been going through a rough patch lately with his films Mahaan and Cobra failing to perform well at the box office. Thus, the success of PS1 is a deserving relief for the actor, who is next teaming up with Pa Ranjith for a film, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 61.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 06:34:43 pm
Next Story

Dalit teen tied to pole, beaten up on suspicion of theft in Karnataka; 10 booked

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement